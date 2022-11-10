1989

The Killer

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 5th, 1989

Studio

Film Workshop

Hong Kong's preeminent director John Woo transforms genres from both the East and the West to create this explosive and masterful action film. Featuring Hong Kong's greatest star, Chow Yun-fat, as a killer with a conscience, the film is an exquisite dissection of morals in a corrupt society, highlighted with slow-motion sequences of brilliantly choreographed gun battles on the streets of Hong Kong.

Cast

Chow Yun-FatJeff
Danny Lee Sau-YinInsp. Li Ying / Little Eagle
Sally YehJennie
Paul Chu KongSidney Fung
Kenneth TsangSgt. Tsang Yeh
Shing Fui-OnHay Wong Hoi

