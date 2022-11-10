The Killer

Hong Kong's preeminent director John Woo transforms genres from both the East and the West to create this explosive and masterful action film. Featuring Hong Kong's greatest star, Chow Yun-fat, as a killer with a conscience, the film is an exquisite dissection of morals in a corrupt society, highlighted with slow-motion sequences of brilliantly choreographed gun battles on the streets of Hong Kong.
|Chow Yun-Fat
|Jeff
|Danny Lee Sau-Yin
|Insp. Li Ying / Little Eagle
|Sally Yeh
|Jennie
|Paul Chu Kong
|Sidney Fung
|Kenneth Tsang
|Sgt. Tsang Yeh
|Shing Fui-On
|Hay Wong Hoi
