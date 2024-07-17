Not Available

The Killer

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

John Woo

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Pictures

Zee is a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate her alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator, and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.

Cast

Nathalie EmmanuelZee
Omar SySy
Sam WorthingtonFinn
Diana SilversJenn
Saïd Taghmaoui
Agel AuréliaJuliet

