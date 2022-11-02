1933

The King's Vacation

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 24th, 1933

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

The king of an unnamed European country abdicates and tries to recapture the happiness of his youth with the ex-wife he once loved. Director John G. Adolfi's 1933 film stars George Arliss, Marjorie Gateson, Florence Arliss, Patricia Ellis, Dick Powell, Dudley Digges, O. P. Heggie, James Bell and Charles Coleman.

Cast

George ArlissPhillip, the King
Dick PowellJohn Kent
Patricia EllisMillicent
Marjorie GatesonMrs. Helen Everon
Florence ArlissMargaret, the Queen
Dudley DiggesCount Rayburn, the Lord Chamberlain

