The King's Vacation

The king of an unnamed European country abdicates and tries to recapture the happiness of his youth with the ex-wife he once loved. Director John G. Adolfi's 1933 film stars George Arliss, Marjorie Gateson, Florence Arliss, Patricia Ellis, Dick Powell, Dudley Digges, O. P. Heggie, James Bell and Charles Coleman.
|George Arliss
|Phillip, the King
|Dick Powell
|John Kent
|Patricia Ellis
|Millicent
|Marjorie Gateson
|Mrs. Helen Everon
|Florence Arliss
|Margaret, the Queen
|Dudley Digges
|Count Rayburn, the Lord Chamberlain
