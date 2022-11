Not Available

Fido, a dumb-but-faithful dog, agrees to kitten-sit while Mother Cat is out of the house but she is barely gone before the high-strung kittens lead poor Fido on a merry chase. Fido ends up in the dog-pound slammer and the kittens manage his escape, only to land him into trouble again. Mama Cat gets home and, unaware of the bad day Fido has gone through, tells him he can have a steady job of minding her kittens.