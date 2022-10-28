The Klansman

A small southern town has just been rocked by a tragedy: a young woman has been violently raped. The white town fathers immediately declare that the attacker had to be black, and place the blame on Garth, a young black man. Assuming that the men in white sheets aren't intent on holding a fair and impartial trial, Garth takes to the woods as the Klansmen lynching party hunts him down.
|Lee Marvin
|Sheriff Track Bascomb
|Cameron Mitchell
|Butt Cutt Cates
|O.J. Simpson
|Garth
|Lola Falana
|Loretta Sykes
|David Huddleston
|Mayor Hardy Riddle
|Luciana Paluzzi
|Trixie
