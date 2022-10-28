Not Available

The Klansman

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Atlanta Productions

A small southern town has just been rocked by a tragedy: a young woman has been violently raped. The white town fathers immediately declare that the attacker had to be black, and place the blame on Garth, a young black man. Assuming that the men in white sheets aren't intent on holding a fair and impartial trial, Garth takes to the woods as the Klansmen lynching party hunts him down.

Cast

Lee MarvinSheriff Track Bascomb
Cameron MitchellButt Cutt Cates
O.J. SimpsonGarth
Lola FalanaLoretta Sykes
David HuddlestonMayor Hardy Riddle
Luciana PaluzziTrixie

