The Knight Didi and the Princess Lili

This adventure movie features Didi as King's Lindolfo groom and valet, a faithful servant to the royal family. After the King's death, his evil brother Jafar tries to seize the throne. He plots for his son Galante to marry young princess Lili, but Didi won't let him get away so easily with his plans. The clumsy valet fights bravely to keep the kingdom safe from Jafar, and he's eager to do anything to help princess Lili and her childhood sweetheart Juan, who is a commoner, to be together.