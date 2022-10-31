Not Available

The Knight of Knights

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Six heroes are killed while investigating rampant lawlessness at Zhaoqing Temple where villains are posing as monks. The dead heroes’ senior brother Su-chen and his two apprentices pose as scholars in order to infiltrate the temple. When the life of the Emperor’s Inspector and his daughter are threatened, the trio leaps into battle as government troops prepare to storm the temple.

Cast

Lily Ho Li-LiLin Hong Yu
Lee Wan-ChungGovernor Wang
Tang TiAbbot Minkong
Fung NgaiZhaoqing snr monk
Fan Mei-ShengZhaoqing snr monk
Tin SamZhaoqing snr monk

Images