The Knight of Knights

Six heroes are killed while investigating rampant lawlessness at Zhaoqing Temple where villains are posing as monks. The dead heroes’ senior brother Su-chen and his two apprentices pose as scholars in order to infiltrate the temple. When the life of the Emperor’s Inspector and his daughter are threatened, the trio leaps into battle as government troops prepare to storm the temple.
|Lily Ho Li-Li
|Lin Hong Yu
|Lee Wan-Chung
|Governor Wang
|Tang Ti
|Abbot Minkong
|Fung Ngai
|Zhaoqing snr monk
|Fan Mei-Sheng
|Zhaoqing snr monk
|Tin Sam
|Zhaoqing snr monk
