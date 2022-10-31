Not Available

The Lady and the Duke

  • War
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pathé!

This breathtaking, visually experimental film from New Wave director Eric Rohmer tells the true story of Grace Dalrymple Elliot (Lucy Russell), a British aristocrat trapped in Paris during the French Revolution. Determined to maintain her stiff upper lip and pampered life despite the upheaval, Grace continues her friendship with the Duke of Orléans (Jean-Claude Dreyfus) while risking her life and liberty to protect a fugitive.

Cast

Jean-Claude DreyfusLe duc d\'Orléans
Lucy RussellGrace Elliot
RosetteFanchette
Marie RivièreMadame Laurent
Charlotte VéryVergniaud
Léonard CobiantChampcenetz

