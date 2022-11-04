Not Available

The Lady of Musashino

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Set in post-war Japan, The Lady of Musashino tells the story of Michiko, a disillusioned young woman trapped in a loveless marriage. She confides in her younger cousin, Tsutomo, and the two become close, but decide not to consummate their affair. He instead becomes involved with the flirtatious Tomiko, who is also conducting an affair with Michiko's husband. When Michiko finds that her husband has abandoned her, she decides to take her fate into her own hands.

Cast

Kinuyo TanakaMichiko Akiyama
Yukiko TodorokiTomiko Ono
Masayuki MoriTadao Akiyama
Akihiko KatayamaTsutomu Miyaji
Sô YamamuraEiji Ono
Eitarô ShindôShinzaburo Miyaji

