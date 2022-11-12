The Lady's Tale

Not Available

A record in moving images of a timeless dimension, the tragedy takes place in a dark void where the voiceless ones enact their drama in a theatre of infatuation, power and vengeance. The force of the roar reverberates as insanity erupts from total stillness, free of dialogue. An atmosphere of total darkness envelops every single particle and atom, external and internal, in dreams and in the heart. This film is adapted from the Thai folk tale of Gagee, a maiden so enchanting and fragrant as a flower, so irresistible that all who gaze upon her fall under her spell. They vie with each other to possess her, leading to war. This ancient legend has been reimagined and retold by new characters as a silent, surreal movie.