The Lamb Is Lost

At the end of winter in the western part China, Helan Mountain is very dry and the little lamb with the gold necklace on his waist is gone. In order to report the feudal superstition, Zheng Fei, a staff member of the agricultural and Animal Husbandry Institute, begins to search for the lost lamb. On the way, a rural fool who can recite poems appears. Zheng Fei follows the fool through the bleating sound emanating from a bag under his armpit. At the same time, Zheng Fei accidentally discovers that the fool actually represents him, and how he has been manipulated by his Uncle Fly. The absurd story and irreversible life situation makes him feel ashamed of his “lost lamb”.