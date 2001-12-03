The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze

When the dinosaur families get trapped in a valley by an ice storm, one family of "spike tail" dinosaurs volunteers to leave since they consume more food than the others. Meanwhile, the young dinos and a new adult dinosaur named Mr. Thicknose, head out to bring back their friend Spike, who has left his friends to be with members of his own species.
|Rob Paulsen
|Spike / Stegosaurus Leader (voice)
|Thomas Dekker
|Littlefoot (voice)
|Anndi McAfee
|Cera (voice)
|Jeff Bennett
|Petrie / Corythosaurus (voice)
|Susan Krebs
|Tippy's Mom / Ankylosaurus (voice)
|Jeremy Suarez
|Tippy (voice)
View Full Cast >