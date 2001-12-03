2001

The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 3rd, 2001

Studio

Universal Cartoon Studios

When the dinosaur families get trapped in a valley by an ice storm, one family of "spike tail" dinosaurs volunteers to leave since they consume more food than the others. Meanwhile, the young dinos and a new adult dinosaur named Mr. Thicknose, head out to bring back their friend Spike, who has left his friends to be with members of his own species.

Cast

Rob PaulsenSpike / Stegosaurus Leader (voice)
Thomas DekkerLittlefoot (voice)
Anndi McAfeeCera (voice)
Jeff BennettPetrie / Corythosaurus (voice)
Susan KrebsTippy's Mom / Ankylosaurus (voice)
Jeremy SuarezTippy (voice)

