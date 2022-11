Not Available

Belligerent malcontents Tommy (Thomas Edward Seymour) and Rye (Philip Guerette) have mediocre jobs and are struggling at the local community college. But their problems really start when a brawl over a girl awakens an evil force, which soon drives everyone in town to perform violent, destructive acts. Fortunately, the College Prophets, a band of fighters with a long history, is on hand to try and save the day in this cult action-horror film.