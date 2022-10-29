The Land of Silence

Not Available

Filmmaker Sebastian makes the reverse journey from Mexico City that almost all of the inhabitants of the deserted, dusty hamlet La Estancia have made. Searching for inspiration (and a better life?), he comes across the two sole remaining residents: the aged Don Jesús Vallejo and his son Juan Diego. Fascinated by their isolated lives and Juan Diego’s absolute loneliness, Sebastian starts to film. The improbable but intense friendship that arises between them is rudely disrupted when Sebastian goes back to the city - but he promises to return.