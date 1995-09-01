The Langoliers

On a red eye flight from LA to Boston, 10 people wake up to a shock. All the passengers and crew have vanished. When they try to contact the ground they make no connections. They land the plane only to discover that things haven't changed. But its like the world is dead. No one is there, the air is still, sound doesn't echo, the food is tasteless. A distant sound is getting louder, something is coming closer.
|Patricia Wettig
|Laurel Stevenson
|Dean Stockwell
|Bob Jenkins
|David Morse
|Captain Brian Engle
|Mark Lindsay Chapman
|Nick Hopewell
|Frankie Faison
|Don Gaffney
|Baxter Harris
|Rudy Warwick
View Full Cast >