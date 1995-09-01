1995

The Langoliers

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 1st, 1995

Studio

ABC Studios

On a red eye flight from LA to Boston, 10 people wake up to a shock. All the passengers and crew have vanished. When they try to contact the ground they make no connections. They land the plane only to discover that things haven't changed. But its like the world is dead. No one is there, the air is still, sound doesn't echo, the food is tasteless. A distant sound is getting louder, something is coming closer.

Cast

Patricia WettigLaurel Stevenson
Dean StockwellBob Jenkins
David MorseCaptain Brian Engle
Mark Lindsay ChapmanNick Hopewell
Frankie FaisonDon Gaffney
Baxter HarrisRudy Warwick

