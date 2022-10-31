Not Available

The Last Battleground is a Lovecraft tale of the night when all hell breaks loose and the sins of mankind come crawling out of the darkness to consume and possess the souls of the wicked. The cast of characters are a seemingly random group of outcasts including a homeless girl, an artist with a gift for clairvoyance, an emotionally battered wife who talks to an imaginary friend, her abusive asshole boyfriend, and a pair of cold blooded hit men. This odd assortment of humanity, as well as several others, are all thrown into the depths of insanity when hideous monsters begin roaming the streets, devouring the flesh of the innocent. The monsters cause chaos on the streets and quickly cause society as we know it to collapse. With no police and no government coming to the rescue, the outcasts are forced to band together to survive. But do they deserve to survive?