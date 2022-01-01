1991

The Last Boy Scout

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 1991

Studio

Geffen Pictures

When the girl that detective Joe Hallenback is protecting gets murdered, the boyfriend of the murdered girl (ex-football player Jimmy Dix) attempts to investigate and solve the case. What they discover is that there is deep seated corruption going on between a crooked politician and the owner of a pro football team.

Cast

Bruce WillisJoe Hallenbeck
Damon WayansJames Alexander 'Jimmy' Dix
Chelsea FieldSarah Hallenbeck
Noble WillinghamSheldon Marcone
Halle BerryCory
Danielle HarrisDarian Hallenbeck

