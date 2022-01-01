The Last Boy Scout

When the girl that detective Joe Hallenback is protecting gets murdered, the boyfriend of the murdered girl (ex-football player Jimmy Dix) attempts to investigate and solve the case. What they discover is that there is deep seated corruption going on between a crooked politician and the owner of a pro football team.
|Bruce Willis
|Joe Hallenbeck
|Damon Wayans
|James Alexander 'Jimmy' Dix
|Chelsea Field
|Sarah Hallenbeck
|Noble Willingham
|Sheldon Marcone
|Halle Berry
|Cory
|Danielle Harris
|Darian Hallenbeck
