2004

The Last Casino

  • Drama
  • Comedy

June 25th, 2004

Astral Films

A University teacher finds three bright students and decides to teach them how to count cards to make lots of money. As they learn how to play the casinos, things get tricky when the debt owing teacher informs them that their front man wants restitution for loses in about a weeks time. The three students decide to hit all the major casinos in Ontario and Quebec until discovered.

Cast

Katharine IsabelleElyse
Kris LemcheScott
Julian RichingsOrr
Albert ChungGeorge
Normand D'AmourWilson
Jacques GodinSaunders

