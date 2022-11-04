1981

The Last Chase

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 1981

Studio

Not Available

Twenty years after the American people have been told the oil has run out and disease has scared them into complacency, the United States has become a fascist state. One man, former race car driver Franklyn Hart, now a puppet spokesman for public transportation, rebuilds his race car and sets off to California from Boston where people have returned to living life like they were twenty years prior.

Cast

Burgess MeredithCaptain J.G. Williams
Chris MakepeaceRing
Alexandra StewartEudora
Trudy YoungMrs. Hart
Lee MajorsFranklyn Hart

View Full Cast >

Images