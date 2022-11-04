The Last Chase

Twenty years after the American people have been told the oil has run out and disease has scared them into complacency, the United States has become a fascist state. One man, former race car driver Franklyn Hart, now a puppet spokesman for public transportation, rebuilds his race car and sets off to California from Boston where people have returned to living life like they were twenty years prior.
|Burgess Meredith
|Captain J.G. Williams
|Chris Makepeace
|Ring
|Alexandra Stewart
|Eudora
|Trudy Young
|Mrs. Hart
|Lee Majors
|Franklyn Hart
