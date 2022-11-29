Not Available

“The Last Day of Spicy Jack” is a 16mm sci-fi short comedy about the unusual love story between the waitress of a Chinese Takeaway by the space highway, and the Space Cowboy who enters the Inn with the intention of robbing the place. Ultimately, the new born couple will run away together leaving the other waitress to wonder about the latest series of mysterious disappearances. The film is a satire of real life cinema, with a combination of gore, surreal, spaghetti western and b-graded movies’ elements. The movie is about the disappearances of friends once they fell in love and get into a relationship.