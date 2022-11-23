The Last Days of Legal Highs

Not Available

This eye-opening film goes behind the scenes at two head shops in Portsmouth – businesses selling powerful legal highs, in bright packets. From cocaine substitutes 'Blow' and 'Rush', to the zombifying effects of 'Spice', these over-the-counter highs have changed the face of the local drug scenes across the country. But now, with a radical new blanket ban due to come into force, it looks like its game over for Britain’s 335 head shops. This film follows the owner Peter as he rushes to clear his stock; the users as they prepare to cope without their legal fix; and the inventor of the drugs, the elusive chemist Dr Zee, as he scrambles to figure out a way around the new law. Will the new law stamp out this trade, or just drive it underground?