The Last Days of Osama Bin Laden

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

National Geographic

After the United States mounted a covert mission to eliminate Americas number-one terrorist target, celebration turned to mounting questions. Now, Peter Bergen obtains rare access to interview former CIA agents, Navy Seal operatives and a Black Hawk pilot who reveal how the United States gathered the intelligence needed to pull off the surprise attack. He'll talk to White House and Pakistani intelligence officials as well as neighbors of the Pakistani compound, and eyewitnesses to the raid.

Cast

