The Last Diamond

Simon, a burglar on probation, agreed to go on the biggest shot of his life: The flight of the "Florentine", a mythical diamond set auction by its owners. To succeed, he must approach Julia, expert diamond for sale which is a considerable personal and family issue. Beyond a jigsaw particularly daring, Julia Simon will lead to a destiny she could not imagine.
|Yvan Attal
|Simon
|Bérénice Bejo
|Julia Neuville
|Jean-François Stévenin
|Albert
|Antoine Basler
|Scylla
|Jacques Spiesser
|Pierre Neuville
|Annie Cordy
|Inès de Boissière
