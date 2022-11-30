The Last Manilaners

Not Available

When Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler staged a dangerous game, six million Jews suffered the consequences— racial discrimination, torture, and even death. Margot Pins-Kestenbaum and Lotte Cassel-Hershfield recount how their blissful lives turned into torment as the Nuremberg Laws progress in Germany in 1935, leaving the Jewish people with only two choices: to suffer and wait, or to escape. As the living survivors of Hitler's reign of terror, Margot and Lotte recall how the Philippines, under the leadership of then President Manuel L. Quezon, defied the odds and welcomed them when the whole world turned a blind eye on their agony.