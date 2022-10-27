1971

The Last Movie

  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 28th, 1971

Studio

Alta-Light

A film shoot in Peru goes badly wrong when an actor is killed in a stunt, and the unit wrangler, Kansas, decides to give up film-making and stay on in the village, shacking up with local prostitute Maria. But his dreams of an unspoiled existence are interrupted when the local priest asks him to help stop the villagers killing each other by re-enacting scenes from the film for real because they don't understand movie fakery...

Cast

Toni BasilRose
Stella GarciaMaria
Julie AdamsMrs. Anderson
Peter FondaYoung Sheriff
Henry JaglomMinister's Son
Kris KristoffersonMinstrel Wrangler

View Full Cast >

Images