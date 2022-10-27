The Last Movie

A film shoot in Peru goes badly wrong when an actor is killed in a stunt, and the unit wrangler, Kansas, decides to give up film-making and stay on in the village, shacking up with local prostitute Maria. But his dreams of an unspoiled existence are interrupted when the local priest asks him to help stop the villagers killing each other by re-enacting scenes from the film for real because they don't understand movie fakery...
|Toni Basil
|Rose
|Stella Garcia
|Maria
|Julie Adams
|Mrs. Anderson
|Peter Fonda
|Young Sheriff
|Henry Jaglom
|Minister's Son
|Kris Kristofferson
|Minstrel Wrangler
