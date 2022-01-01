As the English and French soldiers battle for control of the North American colonies in the 18th century, the settlers and native Americans are forced to take sides. Cora and her sister Alice unwittingly walk into trouble but are saved by Hawkeye, an orphaned settler adopted by the last of the Mohicans.
|Daniel Day-Lewis
|Hawkeye/Nathaniel Poe
|Madeleine Stowe
|Cora Munro
|Russell Means
|Chingachgook
|Eric Schweig
|Uncas
|Jodhi May
|Alice Munro
|Steven Waddington
|Major Heyward
View Full Cast >
3 More Images