1992

The Last of the Mohicans

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 1992

Studio

Morgan Creek Productions

As the English and French soldiers battle for control of the North American colonies in the 18th century, the settlers and native Americans are forced to take sides. Cora and her sister Alice unwittingly walk into trouble but are saved by Hawkeye, an orphaned settler adopted by the last of the Mohicans.

Cast

Daniel Day-LewisHawkeye/Nathaniel Poe
Madeleine StoweCora Munro
Russell MeansChingachgook
Eric SchweigUncas
Jodhi MayAlice Munro
Steven WaddingtonMajor Heyward

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images