The Last Problem

A snowed-in holiday hotel. A dead body in a room locked from the inside. The hotel manager wants to cover it up, but in the blink of an eye the whole hotel knows about it. Among the guests is an inspector - or at least he convincingly claims to be - who, together with his assistant who has travelled with him, undertakes extensive investigations. Then a second murder takes place. Although the inspector seems to be close to solving the case, the evidence is missing. Then, on snowshoes, the village policeman joins in, and immediately gets into trouble with the arrogant city dweller.