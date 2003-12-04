2003

The Last Samurai

  • Drama
  • Action
  • War

Release Date

December 4th, 2003

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Nathan Algren is an American hired to instruct the Japanese army in the ways of modern warfare -- in this lush epic set in the 1870s, which finds Algren learning to respect the samurai and the honorable principles that rule them. Pressed to destroy the samurai's way of life in the name of modernization and open trade, Algren decides to become an ultimate warrior himself and to fight for their right to exist.

Cast

Tom CruiseCaptain Nathan Algren
Ken WatanabeKatsumoto
William AthertonWinchester Rep
Chad LindbergWinchester Rep Assistant
Billy ConnollyZebulon Gant
Tony GoldwynColonel Bagley

Images

