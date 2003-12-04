The Last Samurai

Nathan Algren is an American hired to instruct the Japanese army in the ways of modern warfare -- in this lush epic set in the 1870s, which finds Algren learning to respect the samurai and the honorable principles that rule them. Pressed to destroy the samurai's way of life in the name of modernization and open trade, Algren decides to become an ultimate warrior himself and to fight for their right to exist.
|Tom Cruise
|Captain Nathan Algren
|Ken Watanabe
|Katsumoto
|William Atherton
|Winchester Rep
|Chad Lindberg
|Winchester Rep Assistant
|Billy Connolly
|Zebulon Gant
|Tony Goldwyn
|Colonel Bagley
