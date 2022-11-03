Not Available

The Last Stagecoach West

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ventura Productions

The coming of the railroad to Cedar City spells the end of the stagecoach as the government gives the mail contract to the fastest means of delivery. McCord loses the stagecoach line gambling with the new buyer, but has enough hidden money to buy a ranch and some cattle. To make more money, he starts a gang to rob the railroad, express offices and steal cattle. But the railroads send out special agent Cameron to end his reign of violence.

Cast

Jim DavisBill Cameron
Mary CastleLouise McCord
Victor JoryRand McCord
Lee Van CleefSteve Margolies
Willis BoucheyGeorge Bryceson
Grant WithersJack Fergus

