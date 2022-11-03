The Last Stagecoach West

The coming of the railroad to Cedar City spells the end of the stagecoach as the government gives the mail contract to the fastest means of delivery. McCord loses the stagecoach line gambling with the new buyer, but has enough hidden money to buy a ranch and some cattle. To make more money, he starts a gang to rob the railroad, express offices and steal cattle. But the railroads send out special agent Cameron to end his reign of violence.
|Jim Davis
|Bill Cameron
|Mary Castle
|Louise McCord
|Victor Jory
|Rand McCord
|Lee Van Cleef
|Steve Margolies
|Willis Bouchey
|George Bryceson
|Grant Withers
|Jack Fergus
