2009

The Last Station

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 3rd, 2009

Studio

Zephyr Films

A historical drama that illustrates Russian author Leo Tolstoy's struggle to balance fame and wealth with his commitment to a life devoid of material things. The Countess Sofya, wife and muse to Leo Tolstoy, uses every trick of seduction on her husband's loyal disciple, whom she believes was the person responsible for Tolstoy signing a new will that leaves his work and property to the Russian people.

Cast

Christopher PlummerLeo Tolstoy
James McAvoyValentin Bulgakov
Anne-Marie DuffSasha Tolstoy
Paul GiamattiVladimir Chertkov
John SessionsDushan
Patrick KennedySergeyenko

