The Last Station

A historical drama that illustrates Russian author Leo Tolstoy's struggle to balance fame and wealth with his commitment to a life devoid of material things. The Countess Sofya, wife and muse to Leo Tolstoy, uses every trick of seduction on her husband's loyal disciple, whom she believes was the person responsible for Tolstoy signing a new will that leaves his work and property to the Russian people.
|Christopher Plummer
|Leo Tolstoy
|James McAvoy
|Valentin Bulgakov
|Anne-Marie Duff
|Sasha Tolstoy
|Paul Giamatti
|Vladimir Chertkov
|John Sessions
|Dushan
|Patrick Kennedy
|Sergeyenko
View Full Cast >