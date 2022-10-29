The Last Tango

Not Available

The story revolves around a 34-year old, workaholic detective who is burnt out, having immersed himself in an investigation involving the ruthless murder of nine girls. He managed to capture the killer, but his emotions get the better of him, possibly jeopardising the trial. His boss sends him away to cool down, and he ends up in a small town in the middle of the Karoo. Here, he meets a passionate and beautiful woman who is dying of cancer. His only goal is to fight boredom until he is allowed to resume his detective duties, while her dying wish is to dance one last tango before her life is over. He reluctantly agrees. Meanwhile the murderer wakes from his sedation and puts his plan for revenge into motion