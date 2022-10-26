Not Available

The Last Time

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Train A Comin' Productions Inc.

Ted Ryker is the top salesman in the New York office of a business machine company; the corporate stock lives by quarterly sales numbers, the competition is keen, and the economy may be in a downturn. Ted's company is marking time until a new product is ready - probably in a few months. Into the mix comes a new hire, a callow Midwesterner named Jamie, who's come East with his fiancée Belisa.

Cast

Brendan FraserJamie Bashant
Daniel SternJohn
Amber VallettaBelisa
Alexis CruzAlvarez
Neal McDonoughHurly
David JensenJ.D.

