1954

The Last Time I Saw Paris

  • Romance
  • Drama

Release Date

November 17th, 1954

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Charles returns to Paris to reminisce about the life he led in Paris after it was liberated. He worked on "Stars and Stripes" when he met Marion and Helen. He would marry and be happy staying in Paris after his discharge and working for a news organization. He would try to write his great novel and that would come between Charlie, his wife and his daughter

Cast

Elizabeth TaylorHelen Ellswirth
Van JohnsonCharles Wills
Walter PidgeonJames Ellswirth
Donna ReedMarion Ellswirth
Eva GaborLorraine Quarl
Kurt KasznarMaurice

