The Last Tomahawk

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Balcázar Producciones Cinematográficas

As Alice and Cora Munro attempt to find their father, a British officer in the French and Indian War, they are set upon by French soldiers and their cohorts, Huron tribesmen led by the evil Magua. Fighting to rescue the women are Chingachgook and his son Unkas, the last of the Mohican tribe, and their white ally, the frontiersman Natty Bumppo, known as Falkenauge.

Cast

Daniel MartínUnkas
Joachim FuchsbergerCaptain Bill Hayward
Karin DorCora Munroe
Anthony SteffenFalkenauge
Carl LangeOberst Munroe
Kurt GroßkurthKoch

