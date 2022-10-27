The Last Wave

White Australian lawyer David Burton agrees with reluctance to defend a group of aborigines charged with murdering one of their own. He suspects the victim was targeted for violating a tribal taboo, but the defendants deny any tribal association. Burton, plagued by apocalyptic visions of water, slowly realizes danger may come from his own involvement with the aborigines and their prophecies.
|Olivia Hamnett
|Annie Burton
|David Gulpilil
|Chris Lee
|Frederick Parslow
|Rev. Burton
|Vivean Gray
|Dr. Whitburn
|Nandjiwarra Amagula
|Charlie
|Walter Amagula
|Gerry Lee
