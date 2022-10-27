1978

The Last Wave

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 5th, 1978

Studio

Australian Film Commission

White Australian lawyer David Burton agrees with reluctance to defend a group of aborigines charged with murdering one of their own. He suspects the victim was targeted for violating a tribal taboo, but the defendants deny any tribal association. Burton, plagued by apocalyptic visions of water, slowly realizes danger may come from his own involvement with the aborigines and their prophecies.

Cast

Olivia HamnettAnnie Burton
David GulpililChris Lee
Frederick ParslowRev. Burton
Vivean GrayDr. Whitburn
Nandjiwarra AmagulaCharlie
Walter AmagulaGerry Lee

