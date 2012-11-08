The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh

The story of Leon, an antiques collector who inherits a house from his estranged mother only to discover that she had been living in a shrine devoted to a mysterious cult. Soon, Leon comes to suspect that his mother's oppressive spirit still lingers within her home and is using items in the house to contact him with an urgent message.
|Aaron Poole
|Leon Leigh
|Vanessa Redgrave
|Rosalind Leigh
|Julian Richings
|Rahn Brothers
|Stephen Eric McIntyre
|Preacher
|Charlotte Sullivan
|Anna / Radio Announcer
