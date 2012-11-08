2012

The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 8th, 2012

Studio

Someone At The Door Productions

The story of Leon, an antiques collector who inherits a house from his estranged mother only to discover that she had been living in a shrine devoted to a mysterious cult. Soon, Leon comes to suspect that his mother's oppressive spirit still lingers within her home and is using items in the house to contact him with an urgent message.

Cast

Aaron PooleLeon Leigh
Vanessa RedgraveRosalind Leigh
Julian RichingsRahn Brothers
Stephen Eric McIntyrePreacher
Charlotte SullivanAnna / Radio Announcer

