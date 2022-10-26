The Last Woman Standing

Not Available

For the thirtysomething Sheng Ruxi, whose surname unmistakably echoes the slang term "sheng nu" (leftover women), the wait for a perfect partner is growing more despairing by the day. With an ultra-anxious mother who would rather die than see her daughter stay single, Ruxi is further annoyed by the doctor she’s fixed up with. Could her new colleague, the dashing 25-year-old Ma Sai, offer last-minute salvation?