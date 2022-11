Not Available

This short film about home-canning demonstrations sponsored by the New York State Woman Suffrage Party was made at the Bray Farm in Highland, Dutchess County, New York. Although it is over a hundred years old, the film remains relevant today. In 1917, women in New York State won the right to vote. The film cheekily notes that while the association hoped to enhance the ability of women in farm areas to improve their food conservation, it also looked for suffrage converts as well.