The Law and the Fist

At the end of World War Two, Polish people move to the western lands vacated by Germans. But some ruthless profiteers pose as government representatives and intend to make off with loot from a deserted town they took over. One honest man stands up against them because he believes these goods belong to the people.
|Zofia Mrozowska
|Anna
|Hanna Skarzanka
|Barbara Dubikowska
|Gustaw Holoubek
|Andrzej Kenig
|Wieslaw Golas
|Smółka
|Zdzisław Maklakiewicz
|Czesiek
|Jerzy Przybylski
|"Doktor" Mielecki
