The Law and the Fist

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

At the end of World War Two, Polish people move to the western lands vacated by Germans. But some ruthless profiteers pose as government representatives and intend to make off with loot from a deserted town they took over. One honest man stands up against them because he believes these goods belong to the people.

Cast

Zofia MrozowskaAnna
Hanna SkarzankaBarbara Dubikowska
Gustaw HoloubekAndrzej Kenig
Wieslaw GolasSmółka
Zdzisław MaklakiewiczCzesiek
Jerzy Przybylski"Doktor" Mielecki

Images