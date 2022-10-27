1958

The Law Is the Law

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1958

Studio

Vides France

Assola is an imaginary village on the border between Italy and France and the borderline crosses the village itself. The French customs agent Ferdinand is always trying to catch the Italian smuggler Giuseppe. Giuseppe discovers that Ferdinand was actually born in Italy and therefore he can't be a French customs agent.

Cast

TotòGiuseppe La Paglia
René GéninDonadieu
Henri AriusLe maire
Albert DinanLe brigadier-chef des douanes
Nathalie NervalHélène Pastorelli
Jean BrochardLe député

View Full Cast >

Images