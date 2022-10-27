The Law Is the Law

Assola is an imaginary village on the border between Italy and France and the borderline crosses the village itself. The French customs agent Ferdinand is always trying to catch the Italian smuggler Giuseppe. Giuseppe discovers that Ferdinand was actually born in Italy and therefore he can't be a French customs agent.
|Totò
|Giuseppe La Paglia
|René Génin
|Donadieu
|Henri Arius
|Le maire
|Albert Dinan
|Le brigadier-chef des douanes
|Nathalie Nerval
|Hélène Pastorelli
|Jean Brochard
|Le député
View Full Cast >