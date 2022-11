Not Available

The Law of Sodom is an experimental horror short film, visualizing the terror one goes through when suffering from schizophrenia, directly out of the mind of a schizophrenic. It will take you on a trip through the darkest and most terrifying places of the human mind, through a mental hell, a hell of grotesque hallucinations, the most extreme and violent obsessive thoughts and paranoid delusions, a world in which only one law applies: The law of destruction, the law of Sodom.