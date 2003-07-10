The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

In an alternate turn of the 20th century, an attack on the Bank of England by men who appear to be German soldiers followed by an attack on a German Zeppelin factory by the same men this time dressed as British soldiers, leads Europe to the brink of war. An emissary of the British government, arrives in Africa, hoping to recruit the legendary hunter Allan Quatermain to investigate the situation.
|Peta Wilson
|Mina Harker
|Shane West
|Tom Sawyer
|Stuart Townsend
|Dorian Gray
|Jason Flemyng
|Dr. Henry Jekyll / Edward Hyde
|Tony Curran
|Rodney Skinner (The Invisible Man)
|Naseeruddin Shah
|Captain Nemo
