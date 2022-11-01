The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse

The fictional world of Royston Vasey is facing apocalypse and the only way to avert disaster is for our nightmarish cast of characters to find a way into the real world and confront their creators. From present day Soho to the fictional film world of 17th Century Britain, the residents must overcome countless bizarre obstacles in their bid to return Royston Vasey to safety.
|Steve Pemberton
|Tubbs
|Reece Shearsmith
|Various Characters
|Bruno Langley
|Damon
|Paul Hays-Marshall
|Barbara Dixon
|Mark Gatiss
|Various Characters
|Simon Pegg
|Peter Cow
