The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tiger Aspect Productions

The fictional world of Royston Vasey is facing apocalypse and the only way to avert disaster is for our nightmarish cast of characters to find a way into the real world and confront their creators. From present day Soho to the fictional film world of 17th Century Britain, the residents must overcome countless bizarre obstacles in their bid to return Royston Vasey to safety.

Cast

Steve PembertonTubbs
Reece ShearsmithVarious Characters
Bruno LangleyDamon
Paul Hays-MarshallBarbara Dixon
Mark GatissVarious Characters
Simon PeggPeter Cow

