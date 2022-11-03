The Learning Tree

The story, set in Kansas during the 1920's, covers less than a year in the life of a black teenager, and documents the veritable deluge of events which force him into sudden manhood. The family relationships and enmities, the fears, frustrations and ambitions of the black teenager in small-town America are explored with a strong statement about human values.
|Kyle Johnson
|Newt
|Estelle Evans
|Sarah
|Dana Elcar
|Kirky
|Joel Fluellen
|Uncle Rob
|Malcolm Atterbury
|Silas Newhall
|Richard Ward
|Booker Savage
