Li Er, a 17 year old girl who has great difficulty hearing out of her left ear, is rejected after confessing her love to a boy, Xu yi. Instead the boy is in love with Li Bala, a girl who is in fact in love with Zhang Yang. Li Er befriends Li Bala, who dies due to an accident. As the movie progresses, Li Er overcomes her hatred of Zhang Yang, whom she blamed for Li Bala's death.