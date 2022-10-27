The Legend

This Hong Kong martial-arts extravaganza tells of evil emperors and true love. The secret Red Lotus Flower Society is committed to the overthrow of the evil Manchu Emperor and his minions. One of his Governors is sent on a mission to retrieve a list of members of that secret society. Meanwhile, Canton kung fu practitioner Fong Sai-Yuk falls in love with the beautiful daughter of a rich merchant.
|Josephine Siao
|Miu Chui-Fa
|Vincent Zhao
|The Governor of Kau Man
|Michelle Reis
|Ting Ting
|Paul Chu Kong
|Fong Tuk
|Sibelle Hu
|Siu-wan
|Chan Chung-Yung
|Tiger Lui
View Full Cast >