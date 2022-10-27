Not Available

The Legend

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Eastern Productions

This Hong Kong martial-arts extravaganza tells of evil emperors and true love. The secret Red Lotus Flower Society is committed to the overthrow of the evil Manchu Emperor and his minions. One of his Governors is sent on a mission to retrieve a list of members of that secret society. Meanwhile, Canton kung fu practitioner Fong Sai-Yuk falls in love with the beautiful daughter of a rich merchant.

Cast

Josephine SiaoMiu Chui-Fa
Vincent ZhaoThe Governor of Kau Man
Michelle ReisTing Ting
Paul Chu KongFong Tuk
Sibelle HuSiu-wan
Chan Chung-YungTiger Lui

