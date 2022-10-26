The Legend II

The hero Fong Sai Yuk becomes involved in the secret brotherhood "The Red Flower", who are trying to overthrow the Manchurian emperor and re-establishing the Ming dynasty. The social upheaval is combined with Sai Yuk's personal moral conflict about how to conform to the rigid regime of the brotherhood and on top of that sort out his difficult love life, saddled with two presumptive wives.
|Jet Li
|Fong Sai Yuk
|Michelle Reis
|Ting Ting
|Josephine Siao
|Miu Chui-Fa
|Adam Cheng
|Chen Jia Lo
|Amy Kwok
|Princess
|Corey Yuen Kwai
|Li Kwok Bon
