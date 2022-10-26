Not Available

The Legend II

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Eastern Productions

The hero Fong Sai Yuk becomes involved in the secret brotherhood "The Red Flower", who are trying to overthrow the Manchurian emperor and re-establishing the Ming dynasty. The social upheaval is combined with Sai Yuk's personal moral conflict about how to conform to the rigid regime of the brotherhood and on top of that sort out his difficult love life, saddled with two presumptive wives.

Cast

Jet LiFong Sai Yuk
Michelle ReisTing Ting
Josephine SiaoMiu Chui-Fa
Adam ChengChen Jia Lo
Amy KwokPrincess
Corey Yuen KwaiLi Kwok Bon

View Full Cast >

Images