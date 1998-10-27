The Legend of 1900

The story of a virtuoso piano player who lives his entire life aboard an ocean liner. Born and raised on the ship, 1900 (Tim Roth) learned about the outside world through interactions with passengers, never setting foot on land, even for the love of his life. Years later, the ship may be destroyed, and a former band member fears that 1900 may still be aboard, willing to go down with the ship.
|Tim Roth
|Danny Boodmann T.D. Lemon Nineteen Hundred '1900'
|Pruitt Taylor Vince
|Max Tooney
|Mélanie Thierry
|das Mädchen
|Bill Nunn
|Danny Boodmann
|Gabriele Lavia
|Farmer
|Clarence Williams III
|Jelly Roll Morton
