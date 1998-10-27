1998

The Legend of 1900

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Music

Release Date

October 27th, 1998

Studio

Medusa Film

The story of a virtuoso piano player who lives his entire life aboard an ocean liner. Born and raised on the ship, 1900 (Tim Roth) learned about the outside world through interactions with passengers, never setting foot on land, even for the love of his life. Years later, the ship may be destroyed, and a former band member fears that 1900 may still be aboard, willing to go down with the ship.

Cast

Tim RothDanny Boodmann T.D. Lemon Nineteen Hundred '1900'
Pruitt Taylor VinceMax Tooney
Mélanie Thierrydas Mädchen
Bill NunnDanny Boodmann
Gabriele LaviaFarmer
Clarence Williams IIIJelly Roll Morton

