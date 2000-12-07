2000

The Legend of Drunken Master

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 2000

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Returning home with his father after a shopping expedition, Wong Fei-Hong is unwittingly caught up in the battle between foreigners who wish to export ancient Chinese artifacts and loyalists who don't want the pieces to leave the country. Fei-Hong must fight against the foreigners using his Drunken Boxing style, and overcome his father's antagonism as well.

Cast

Jackie ChanWong Fei-hung
Anita MuiMrs. Wong
Ti LungWong Kei-ying
Felix WongTsang
Liu Chia-LiangMaster Fu Wen-Chi
Hoh Wing-FongFun

