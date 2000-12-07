The Legend of Drunken Master

Returning home with his father after a shopping expedition, Wong Fei-Hong is unwittingly caught up in the battle between foreigners who wish to export ancient Chinese artifacts and loyalists who don't want the pieces to leave the country. Fei-Hong must fight against the foreigners using his Drunken Boxing style, and overcome his father's antagonism as well.
|Jackie Chan
|Wong Fei-hung
|Anita Mui
|Mrs. Wong
|Ti Lung
|Wong Kei-ying
|Felix Wong
|Tsang
|Liu Chia-Liang
|Master Fu Wen-Chi
|Hoh Wing-Fong
|Fun
View Full Cast >