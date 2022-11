Not Available

The ruffles king forbids music for his kingdom and gets cursed for it. The king's right hand secretly wishes to take the throne and tries to kill the king, but the cursed king just would not die. Later when the king's right hand figures out how to kill the king and takes over the kingdom. The left-for-dead king gets local's support whom secretly kept practicing the art of music aids the king for the final battle to get the kingdom back from murderous king's right hand.